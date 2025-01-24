Robinson Making Big Strides Early in Rookie Year

Mike Robinson admitted that he has been waiting for the opportunity to make his NLL debut for his entire life. And now, his dream has become a reality, as the draftee is making waves with the Halifax Thunderbirds in his rookie year.

The Peterborough, Ontario product is proving to be every bit as talented as the Thunderbirds thought he was when they selected him in the 2023 NLL Draft, and despite some bumps along the way in his journey, Robinson is just scratching the surface of what his potential is in the NLL.

Robinson had a full year of development and experience in junior taken away due to the COVID pandemic. The OJLL cancelled its 2020 season, and with the 2021 year being a condensed eight-game schedule - in Robinson's final year of eligibility - he had limited reps as he was heading toward the pro ranks.

Despite that, Robinson made the most of his final junior season, posting 25 points in eight games, leading the Jr Lakers. After taking the next summer away, Robinson returned to the summer indoor circuit with the Sr. A Lakers, where he appeared in eight games and had seven goals and 15 points.

He also split the year with the OSL's Ennismore James Gang, finishing with the same stat line but in four outings.

Robinson said that his experience with the senior team gave him the most experience in heading into the NLL.

"That summer with Peterborough was pretty influential for me," Robinson said. "It was kind of my first experience with 'pro lacrosse' where 90 percent of the guys out there were playing in the pros. So getting those reps ahead of the draft was huge for me."

During the draft process, Robinson was able to talk to several NLL teams, but he wasn't sure where he'd end up come draft day. So, he decided to attend it in person in Oakville. He and Reed Kurtz-one of his teammates from Delaware-loaded up the car and made the eight-hour trek North to the 2023 Draft.

Alongside his parents, Tracey and Marshall, Robinson was able to hear his name called live. He had to wait until the second round, but when the Thunderbirds had their first pick of the draft come around at 28th overall, they wasted no time in scooping up the talented lefty.

"As cliche as it is, it was a dream come true. A lot of guys the last few years haven't been able to be at the draft in person and hear their name called live. Just having that experience of putting on the jersey and getting your picture taken on stage and meeting the coaches and management, it's incredibly cool and something that I'll never forget," Robinson said.

From there, it was right back into the car for a trip back to campus, as Robinson and his Blue Hens teammates looked to cap off a strong run of form that had seen the program go through the best stretch in its history.

Robinson finished his final year of NCAA ball with 40 goals and 56 points, becoming the all-time leading goal scorer in Delaware program history with 185 tallies across his five years.

"Delaware was a school I committed to when I was young. I think I was 15 - It was before they changed the rule for recruiting. They were the first school that offered me and it was the first visit I took. I remember talking to my high school coach and he strongly encouraged me to go there. And it was probably the best decision I've ever made," Robinson said.

"We had an unbelievable group of guys who are playing in the NLL now. Tye Kurtz, Owen Grant, Jake Govett, Cam and Matt Acchione, Reed Kurtz, and JP Ward. There were just so many guys that I was fortunate enough to play with. And being the all-time leading goal scorer is special, but I think more than anything, it's just a testament to my teammates and being lucky enough to be on the receiving end."

Coming into camp this season with Halifax, Robinson looked comfortable from the jump, showing off his scoring prowess and offensive skill from day one. He was able to score in each of the team's pre-season contests, and even saw some time out of the back gate as a transition player.

He turned himself from a player looking to crack the Thunderbirds' roster to a staple in their opening night lineup. Robinson said that the individuals he knew from Peterborough helped him get acclimated in the dressing room before he joined the Thunderbirds.

Lacrosse players spend the majority of their year on the road, travelling to and from games. Robinson spends a good chunk of that time travelling with players like assistant captain Jake Withers, Colton Armstrong, and Thomas Hoggarth, who all have over five years of NLL experience under their belts. There are also newer faces like Drew Hutchison and Curtis Romanchych, who are also finding their ways in the pro game alongside Robinson.

"Those guys have been in the league for a bit now and have been on some really good teams. Just being around them made the transition a lot smoother. There's obviously a lot of nuance in the league, whether it's trying to figure out what to pack in your suitcase or little things like that as a new guy, they've been a huge help."

Robinson called his NLL debut a moment that was 20 years in the making and something he'd been dreaming of his entire life.

Despite the butterflies, Robinson tried to treat his first gameday like any other he'd gone through in his career. He went through his first shootaround and got in his afternoon nap before grabbing a coffee and heading back to Scotiabank Centre for the Thunderbirds' home opener.

The moment didn't really get to Robinson until warmups when Clarke Petterson told him he was leading the team out of the tunnel. Of course, Robinson was on his rookie lap, where he was able to take in the crowd and the atmosphere inside The Nest.

When the game got underway, it was back to business for Robinson. He was able to take the nerves out early, scoring just 7:20 into the opening quarter after trailing off the bench and stinging a shot home through the five hold of Cam MacLeod.

"I just kind of stayed high and Randy (Staats) was doing his thing. He just found me and I kind of just said, 'Screw it! My hands are free, I'm shooting this.' I just fired it as hard as I could and it just squeezed in. I was just trying to get it on net and luckily enough, it went in," Robinson said.

Robinson finished the night with three points and has 15 points across his first six NLL outings.

The lefty is still finding his way in the pro ranks, but the one thing he has going for him is his natural ability to find the back of the net.

"Personally, I'm just trying to be a sponge and try to learn as much as I can. Luckily for me, we've got some great veterans who have already taught me so much. Also, being a transition player is a little bit newer to me. So I think just going out there and not being afraid to make mistakes, going 100 miles an hour, and just doing whatever it takes to help the team win.

"...I try not to think about my individual play or stats. I'm just looking at how the team is doing and I think the focus is just getting on track. We're just trying to stay focused, keep our heads down, and know that we're doing the right things."

