Vancouver Warriors Celebrate Indigenous Culture During First Nations Celebration Night

January 24, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Vancouver, B.C. - The Vancouver Warriors are back on home turf after a two-game away stretch this past weekend, eager to flip the script and split their season series with Ottawa as they host the Black Bears during the team's First Nations Celebration Night, presented by TD.

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is proud to live, work, and play on the traditional, ancestral, and unceded lands of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. This special evening is a celebration of Indigenous culture, traditions, and the vibrant communities that have been part of this land for centuries. As fans and players come together for this annual event, the Vancouver Warriors honour the rich heritage and contributions of local First Nations communities.

To mark the occasion, the Vancouver Warriors are releasing a new limited-edition logo by artist Pete Natrall that incorporates several meaningful symbols:

The Salish eye and face represent the ancestors and creators who watch over and protect us.

The three stars symbolize the past, present, and future of the people, highlighting connection across generations.

The pointed ends of the V and W are inspired by traditional Musqueam and Squamish art, grounding the design in rich cultural heritage.

Inspired by the way orcas protect and care for each other in their pods, the tail puts community strength at the heart of the logo.

Before the opening faceoff, the Vancouver Warriors will be joined by representatives from the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations for a ceremonial ball drop, a Coast Salish prayer song, drumming, and a live land acknowledgment to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of this land.

Warriors players will also wear a special orange shirt designed by Kanyen'kéha (Mohawk) artist Kory Parkin during warmup. The design represents the Creation Story, with imagery of the Sky World, Turtle Island, and the sacred game of lacrosse. The Sky Dome (or Sky World) symbolizes the origin of all life, and the design features the Tree of Peace, which represents the unity and harmony within the Haudenosaunee Confederacy. Lacrosse, originally known as the "Creator's Game," is celebrated through the shirt's design, paying tribute to its importance in Indigenous culture.

Additionally, the BCLA will be in the Community Corner at Section 111, connecting with fans and sharing more about the local lacrosse community.

As the Warriors look to secure their 3rd straight home win, fans are invited to celebrate Indigenous culture and history while enjoying the exciting action on the floor.

