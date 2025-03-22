Roughnecks Fall to Seals

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Calgary Roughnecks News Release







Calgary, AB - The Calgary Roughnecks were defeated the San Diego Seals Saturday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome, in their only matchup for the 2024-25 regular season.

Tanner Cook was first on the board for Calgary just 41 seconds into the game. San Diego notched two including a powerplay tally. Dane Dobbie tied things up for the Roughnecks, and San Diego answered with three straight goals. Cook tallied his second of the night and Jesse King closed out the first quarter with a goal to make it 5-4 Seals. The Roughnecks tallied three goals in the second quarter from King, Brayden Mayea and Curtis Dickson, with the Seals adding two to tie the game at 7-7 heading into halftime.

Tanner Cook and Haiden Dickson notched two powerplay goals in quick succession to start the second half, before the visitors had their turn on the powerplay and tallied one. Dane Dobbie scored his second of the night to maintain a two-goal lead, however the Seals again went on a three-goal run to take back the lead. Jack Follows tallied the first goal of his career as the game moved into the final frame. The Riggers were kept to one goal in the fourth, from Tanner Cook, with the Seals adding four to secure the win.

Dane Dobbie, Tanner Cook and Jesse King all tallied 5 points tonight, with Cook notching four goals. Justin Inacio went 13-32 at the dot, and the Roughnecks finished 3-5 on the powerplay. Shots were even at 51.

Calgary moves to 7-8 on the season with three games remaining. The Riggers travel to Saskatchewan on April 4th to meet the Rush, and Las Vegas on April 18th to take on the Desert Dogs, before returning home to WestJet Field for their final game of the regular season. Saturday April 19th, the Roughnecks host the Colorado Mammoth for the Tiki Party and fan appreciation night! Tickets to the party are available at www.CalgaryRoughnecks.com/tickets.

