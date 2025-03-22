Albany FireWolves Face the Buffalo Bandits in NLL Finals Rematch

ALBANY, NY - It will be a rematch of the 2024 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Finals as the Albany FireWolves (5-9) and Buffalo Bandits (10-2) meet at MVP Arena on Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm in a game that has playoff implications for both teams. It will be the 518 vs the 716 on the FireWolves Celebrate 518 Night Presented By Fenimore Asset Management.

The game will be available to watch on ESPN+, TSN+, NLL+, and locally on MY4.

Stay Hot

The FireWolves have won three out of their last four games and are coming off a huge win against the Georgia Swarm that saw them win in the last minute. With only four regular season games remaining for Albany they must stay on a hot streak if they want to have a chance at making the playoffs. Goalie Doug Jamieson has been playing incredibly and his ability to close out a game is going to be needed against the defending champion Buffalo Bandits. Players like Alex Simmons, Kyle Jackson, and Dyson Williams have been strong offensively and will need to have their best game this weekend.

Embrace The Adversity

It has been a roller coaster ride this season for the FireWolves and the message from Head Coach Glenn Clark all season has been for them to embrace this challenge and find a way to persevere. Albany has done that and put themselves in a situation where they can control their postseason fates. With additions like Kyle Jackson, Johnathan Peshko, and recently acquired defenseman Ethan O'Connor, the FireWolves have added pieces that bring character to this already determined group. Albany is a much different team than the one who lost to Buffalo in February and will be ready for the challenge with a revamped roster.

Scouting The Bandits

Buffalo is the two-time defending champion and has been a dominant force in the NLL once again this season. With Dhane Smith and Josh Byrne piling up the points on offense and Matt Vinc holding it down in the net, the Bandits are impressive all over the floor. They have shown chinks in their armor during the season and the FireWolves will look to exploit those missteps. Controlling the faceoff circle will be crucial as well as limiting the production of Smith and Byrne. For Albany to be successful they must also set the tone on loose balls and play with toughness to overcome the always dangerous Buffalo Bandits.

FireWolves Players To Watch

Ethan O'Connor was acquired this past week and provides a veteran presence for the Albany defense.

Ethan Walker quietly produced 6 points last weekend and is quarterback of the offense.

Doug Jamieson made several amazing saves to seal the win for the FireWolves last weekend and he will need to keep this going against the deadly Bandits offense.

Opposing Players To Watch

Ian MacKay is a transition player that can make an impact on breakaways or in the offensive zone.

Dhane Smith is an excellent passer who the FireWolves will need to pressure all game long.

Matt Vinc is a legendary goalie, but Albany can get him off his game with early pressure.

