Albany FireWolves Sign 12-Year-Old Lucas Polsinelli to a One-Day Contract

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany FireWolves News Release







ALBANY, NY - The Albany FireWolves of the National Lacrosse League (NLL) will have a special guest for their game against the Buffalo Bandits this Saturday, March 22 at 7 pm. Twelve-year-old Lucas Polsinelli, who is receiving treatment for B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, signed a one-day contract to become a member of the FireWolves.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome Lucas to our team as the newest member of our family," said Chris Porreca, Albany FireWolves Team President. "Today, we are not just signing a contract-we are signing a promise of hope, strength, and inspiration. Lucas is already a champion in our eyes, and we are thrilled to welcome him to the FireWolves."

Lucas is in 7th grade and is still receiving treatment at the Melodie's Center at Albany Medical Center. He has just under 2 years of treatment left. With the help of MVP Health Care, Lucas attended Tucker Out Lymphoma and Box Out Cancer Night on January 4 and is excited to cheer on the FireWolves again at tonight's game.

"We are honored to partner with the Albany FireWolves and their incredible gesture of support to Lucas Polsinelli," said Augusta Martin, MVP Health Care's Chief Market Strategy and Product Officer. "This one-day contract is more than just a symbolic gesture; it represents the strength, resilience, and community spirit that we all strive to embody. Lucas's courage and determination are truly inspiring, and we are proud to stand with him and the FireWolves in this heartwarming endeavor."

Lucas will stand with the FireWolves starting lineup prior to the game tonight as they face the Buffalo Bandits.

Get tickets now for Celebrate 518 Presented By Fennimore Asset Management on March 22 at MVP Arena at 7 pm! The first 1,500 fans will receive a Doug Jamieson bobblehead.

Fans can take advantage of the best ticket prices around starting at $15.96! For more information regarding tickets, visit www.albanyfirewolves.com or call/text the FireWolves front office at 518-675-8678 to avoid fees.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.