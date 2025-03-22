Game Day Preview - Warriors vs Swarm

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

MATCHUP INFO

- Tonight marks the first and only meeting between the Warriors and Swarm this season.

- The Warriors have an 8-17 all-time record against Georgia, including an 8-6 record at home.

QUICK NUMBERS

- Owen Grant is third in the NLL in blocked shots (21).

- Alec Stathakis is third in the NLL in faceoff percentage (59.9%), minimum 250 attempts.

- Christian Del Bianco made 49 saves in his Warriors debut last week, tied for the eighth-most saves he has made in a game in his career (120 games).

- The Warriors are allowing 9.8 goals/game, the best mark in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - VANCOUVER

Keegan Bal

- Leading the Warriors in scoring this season with 72 points (28-44-72) in 13 games, Bal is coming off a nine-point performance last week against Toronto. He is currently t-12th in league scoring, and his eight power play goals are tied for the eighth-most in the NLL.

PLAYER TO WATCH - GEORGIA

Lyle Thompson

- The always lethal Thompson brothers roll into town on Saturday, and Lyle has once again been amongst the league's best players this season, leading the Swarm in scoring with 70 points (31-39-70) in 13 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

- Saturday, March 29 at Buffalo Bandits

- Friday, April 4 vs Albany FireWolves

- Friday, April 11 at Toronto Rock

WARRIORS VS SWARM

Vancouver Georgia

10.4 GF/Game 11.4

9.8 GA/Game 11.4

48.8 Shots/Game 49.7

13.5 PIM/Game 7.4

WHERE TO WATCH

- NLL+

- ESPN+

