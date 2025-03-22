Filling the Arena and Finding Success, the FireWolves Have Their Eyes on the Playoffs

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Albany Firewolves goaltender Doug Jamieson is congratulated by teammates

ALBANY, NY - After a slow start to the 2024-25 National Lacrosse League (NLL) season, the Albany FireWolves have won three out of their last four games to put themselves into a playoff contending spot in their final stretch of regular season games.

FireWolves general manager and head coach Glenn Clark credits his team's recent success for mentally preparing in order to succeed once the whistle blows.

"We've been working a lot on the mental approach to the game and staying balanced and staying consistent," said Clark. "Earlier in the year, we would unravel in those situations, but we stayed consistent, stayed composed and found a way to win."

After losing four games by two goals or fewer earlier on in the season, Albany has found a way to utilize the high pressure scenarios as a means of experience in tight games during the late stretch of the season.

During Albany's most recent win against the Georgia Swarm, the MVP arena had amassed its largest crowd for a FireWolves game in team history. Clark stated that having such an amazing atmosphere was crucial in earning the win against Georgia.

"It was loud, it was good, it was energized," said Clark. "It is a bit of a perfect storm...obviously it's an exciting game that comes down to the last minute. When you've got a big crowd and hopefully some new eyes on the product, you don't want a 14-5 game. It was a good game, a great crowd, and you heard it."

Albany will face the Buffalo Bandits for the second time this season on Saturday, March 22. Albany lost to Buffalo on the road at the KeyBank Center 16-10 on February 1. Since changing their offensive and defensive scheme, Clark believes that this will be a completely different matchup from what Buffalo saw previously.

"I think with the systematic change our numbers have been much better," said Clark. "We are in a better position to have success."

Tonight the FireWolves will control their destiny in a must win game in front of what will be another record setting crowd at MVP Arena.

