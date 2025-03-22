Player Transactions

March 22, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Clay Scanlan on the Practice Player List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Dylan Robinson on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Cam Wyers on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Buffalo Bandits have placed Practice Player Taylor Dooley on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Reece Callies on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Calgary Roughnecks have placed Bennett Smith on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Seth Oakes on the Short Term Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Georgia Swarm have placed Practice Player Liam McGrath on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

The San Diego Seals have placed Kyle Rubisch and Trevor Baptiste on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The San Diego Seals have placed Matt Wright on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Seals have released Robbie Turpin from the Active Roster.

The San Diego Deals have signed Robbie Turpin to the Protected Practice Player agreement.

The San Diego Seals have removed the Protected Practice Player Tag on Pat Kavanagh and have retained him on the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Tom Schreiber on the Injured Reserve List from the Active Roster.

The Toronto Rock have placed Practice Player Luke Robinson on the Active Roster from the Practice Player List. (maintain Practice Player Tag)

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.