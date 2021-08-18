Toronto Marlies Sign Defenceman Matteo Pietroniro

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed defenceman Matteo Pietroniro to a one-year AHL contract.

Pietroniro, 22, played in 31 games with HC Bolzano (ICEHL) and picked up one goal and three assists this past season. In two seasons with the Chicago Steel (USHL), the Boise, Idaho native recorded 70 points (27 goals, 43 assists) in 115 games. He also served as captain during the 2018-19 season.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Joey Anderson, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Rasmus Sandin.

