Toronto Marlies Sign Forward Marc Michaelis

The Toronto Marlies announced today that the hockey club has signed forward Marc Michaelis to a one-year AHL contract.

Michaelis, 26, made his NHL debut last season with the Vancouver Canucks, appearing in 15 games. The Mannheim, Germany native recorded 71 goals and 91 assists in 148 games with Minnesota State University (NCAA), where he served as captain from 2018 to 2020. He was named the WCHA Player of the Year, WCHA Offensive Player of the Year and first team All-WCHA in 2019-20.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 132 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The Toronto Maple Leafs roster in 2020-21 featured 12 players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies -Joey Anderson, Adam Brooks, Travis Dermott, Pierre Engvall, Justin Holl, Michael Hutchinson, Timothy Liljegren, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nick Robertson, and Rasmus Sandin.

