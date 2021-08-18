Anaheim Ducks to Participate in 2021 Rookie Faceoff Tournament in Arizona September 17-20

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club will participate in the six-team Rookie Faceoff tournament hosted by the Arizona Coyotes from Sept. 17-20 at Gila River Arena and Ice Den Scottsdale.

The nine-game 2021 Rookie Faceoff will feature a six-team field, including the Ducks, Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, San Jose Sharks and Vegas Golden Knights. The annual rookie tournament, which features the top prospects from each club participating, was previously hosted by the Vegas Golden Knights in 2018 and the Ducks in 2019 at Great Park Ice and FivePoint Arena.

The Ducks begin their three-game tournament schedule on Friday, Sept. 17 vs. San Jose at Ice Den Scottsdale (5 p.m. PT). Anaheim will continue tournament play on Sunday, Sept. 19 vs. Colorado at Ice Den Scottsdale (4 p.m. PT) before concluding their schedule against Arizona at Gila River Arena on Monday, Sept. 20 (12 p.m. PT).

Ticket and streaming information are available at ArizonaCoyotes.com/RookieFaceoff.

Anaheim's Rookie Faceoff schedule is provided below. Anaheim's 2021 Rookie Faceoff roster will be announced at a later date.

2021 Arizona Rookie Faceoff Schedule:

Friday, September 17, 2021

3:00 p.m. - Los Angeles at Colorado (Ice Den Scottsdale)

5:00 p.m. - San Jose at Anaheim (Ice Den Scottsdale)

7:30 p.m. - Vegas at Arizona (Gila River Arena)

Sunday, September 19, 2021

2:00 p.m. - Vegas at San Jose (Ice Den Scottsdale)

4:00 p.m. - Colorado at Anaheim (Ice Den Scottsdale)

6:30 p.m. - Los Angeles at Arizona (Gila River Arena)

Monday, September 20, 2021

9:00 a.m. - San Jose at Colorado (Ice Den Scottsdale)

11:00 a.m. - Los Angeles at Vegas (Ice Den Scottsdale)

12:00 p.m. - Anaheim at Arizona (Gila River Arena)

