Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Memberships Available for Less Than $20

Abbotsford, B.C. - The Abbotsford Canucks have announced Season Ticket Membership details for their inaugural season at the Abbotsford Centre, with pricing starting at less than $20.00 per game, including taxes and fees. Memberships are designed with flexibility for fans, including options for payment plans and a variety of fixed-term packages that will keep ticket prices frozen for five years.

Information on Season Ticket Memberships, including detailed pricing and a seating map can be found at abbotsford.canucks.com/tickets. Single-game ticket options and group packages will be announced soon.

"This is an exciting milestone, and we are pleased to announce our Season Ticket Membership packages for our first season," said Rob Mullowney, Abbotsford Canucks COO. "We're pleased to be able to offer a variety of options to meet the needs of all fans and we can't wait to help our fans select their first seats and we look forward to welcoming everyone to the Abbotsford Centre this October."

Season ticket packages are available to accommodate all fans, from premium seats to family-friendly options. There are also a variety of flexible payment plans available, including 3-month, 7-month, and 9-month options. Fans will also have fixed-term options on their Season Ticket Memberships, with the opportunity to secure a price freeze on our five-year membership packages.

Seat Selection:

Season Ticket Members will soon be able to visit the Abbotsford Centre in person to choose their own seats for the inaugural season. Seat selection dates and full information will be announced on Thursday, August 19.

Benefits:

Season Ticket Members will also receive exclusive benefits, such as:

15% discount at the Team Store

Pre-sale opportunities for concerts and other events

Recognition of support on the Abbotsford Canucks Season Ticket Members Founders Wall

Complimentary access to watch all of the team's road games via AHLTV

Exclusive member events

Schedule Highlights:

Abbotsford's home opener is set for Friday, Oct. 22 vs the Henderson Silver Knights. The Canucks will play 34 home games this season, with 25 of those games taking place on a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday. All Sunday home games will start at 4:00pm PT, providing a great opportunity for the whole family to see their Abbotsford Canucks live in action.

