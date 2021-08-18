Silver Knights Announce Preseason Schedule

HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, August 18, their preseason schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 season, featuring three exhibition games against the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Silver Knights will open the preseason on the road at Tucson Convention Center Arena on Oct. 6 for a 6:30 p.m. puck-drop against the Roadrunners. Henderson will then return home for two games at the Orleans Arena, hosting the Roadrunners on Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. Both home games will begin at 7:00 p.m.

All three Silver Knights preseason contests will be broadcast on 1230AM The Game (KLAV) with Silver Knights play-by-play voice Brian McCormack.

SILVER KNIGHTS 2021 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Wed. Oct. 6 @ TUC: 6:30 p.m. - Tucson Convention Center Arena

Sun. Oct. 10 vs TUC: 7:00 p.m. - Orleans Arena

Mon. Oct. 11 vs TUC: 7:00 p.m. - Orleans Arena

