Toronto Marlies Continue Road Trip with Battle against Belleville Senators

January 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The Toronto Marlies continue their road trip in Belleville on Friday night for the second of two straight games against the Senators. Toronto is currently 14-3-1-0 on the road and 5-2-0-0 against Belleville.

The two teams last met on January 18th in a high-scoring match where the Marlies won 6-5 in a shootout, extending their win streak to six in a row. Toronto currently has won eight straight on the road and lead the AHL in winning percentage (0.806).

Players to look out for on the Marlies side include Nick Abruzzese who has three goals and six assists in five consecutive games, and Logan Shaw who has points (5-10-15) in six consecutive games. On the Senators side, Egor Sokolov leads the way with 36 points (11G, 25A).

Puck drop is at 7:05pm on AHLTV.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.