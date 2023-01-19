Sign Ups for Condors Charity Golf Classic Underway
January 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
Registration for the Bakersfield Condors 2023 Charity Golf Classic presented by Grapevine MSP is open! All foursomes will be paired with a Condors coach or player for a day of fun, birdies, and laughs, all while raising money for the Condors Community Foundation 501 (c)(3). Win great prizes and enjoy the day interacting with your favorite players!
WHO: Bakersfield Condors coaches and players
WHAT: Charity Golf Classic
WHERE: Rio Bravo Country Club
WHEN: Monday, March 13 with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. (registration / lunch beginning at 11 a.m.)
COST: $150 per person or $600 per foursome
Interested in partnering with the Condors for this event? We have great sponsorhship opportunities available. Contact Rebecca Wendler at RWendler@BakersfieldCondors.com.
