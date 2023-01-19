Monsters Announce Four Roster Moves

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Blue Jackets reassigned defenseman Ole Julian Bjorgvik-Holm from Cleveland to the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings, the Monsters loaned forward Erik Bradford to Kalamazoo, and forward Patrick Grasso and goaltender Darion Hanson were released by Cleveland from their professional tryout (PTO) contracts.

In 25 appearances for the Monsters this season, Bjorgvik-Holm posted 0-2-2 with six penalty minutes while Bradford registered 1-0-1 with six penalty minutes in 20 appearances for Cleveland and added 0-2-2 with an even rating in four appearances for Kalamazoo. Grasso supplied four penalty minutes in four appearances for the Monsters this season and added 0-2-2 with two penalty minutes and a +1 rating in three games with the AHL's Utica Comets, along with 16-3-19 with six penalty minutes in 28 appearances for the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. Hanson went 0-1-0 with a 5.05 goals-against average (GAA) and .861 save percentage (S%) in one appearance for the Monsters and went 3-4-0 with a 3.10 GAA and .910 S% in ten appearances this year for the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.

A 6'3", 195 lb. left-shooting native of Oslo, Norway, Bjorgvik-Holm, 20, notched 1-6-7 with 14 penalty minutes in 41 career AHL appearances for Cleveland spanning the 2020-21 and 2022-23 seasons. Prior to his professional career, Bjorgvik-Holm registered 5-27-32 with 129 penalty minutes in 111 career OHL appearances for the Mississauga Steelheads spanning the 2019-20 and 2021-22 seasons and supplied an even rating in two appearances for the USHL's Tri-City Storm in 2018-19. Internationally, Bjorgvik-Holm skated for Norway at the 2020-21 IIHF World Championship.

A 6'0", 185 lb. left-shooting native of Orangeville, ON, Bradford, 28, tallied 3-3-6 with six penalty mintues in 40 career AHL appearances for the Toronto Marlies, Grand Rapids Griffins, and Cleveland spanning parts of four seasons from 2014-15, 2017-18, and 2021-23. In 388 career ECHL appearances for the Orlando Solar Bears, Toledo Walleye, Utah Grizzlies, Norfolk Admirals, Brampton Beast, Jacksonville IceMen, and Kalamazoo spanning parts of eight seasons from 2015-22, Bradford contributed 103-219-322 with 202 penalty minutes and was named an ECHL All-Star in 2016-17. Prior to his professional career, Bradford logged 76-110-186 with 166 penalty mintues in 264 career OHL appearances for the Barrie Colts, Ottawa 67's, and Owen Sound Attack spanning parts of five seasons from 2010-15.

A 5'7", 170 lb. right-shooting native of Des Moines, IA, Grasso, 26, supplied 1-5-6 with six penalty minutes in 16 career AHL appearances for Utica and Cleveland spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23 and contributed 42-27-69 with 31 penalty minutes in 96 career ECHL appearances for Adirondack spanning parts of the same two campaigns. Prior to his professional career, Grasso notched 49-48-97 with 18 penalty minutes in 138 career NCAA appearances for the University of New Hampshire spanning five seasons from 2016-21. Grasso was named to the 2016-17 Hockey East All-Rookie Team and claimed the 2020-21 Len Ceglarski Award as Hockey East's most sportsmanlike player. In parts of four USHL seasons with the Des Moines Buccaneers from 2012-16, Grasso tallied 43-63-106 with 37 penalty minutes in 196 appearances.

A 6'3", 181 lb. left-catching native of East Bethel, MN, Hanson went 4-4-0 with a 2.84 GAA and .914 S% in 11 career ECHL appearances for the Reading Royals and Savannah spanning parts of two seasons from 2021-23. Prior to his professional career, Hanson went 50-52-9 with eight shutouts, a 2.45 GAA and .916 S% in 113 career NCAA appearances for Union College and the University of Connecticut spanning parts of four seasons from 2017-22. Hanson was named to Hockey East's Honorable Mention All-Star Team in 2021-22 and wore the captain's "C" for Union in 2019-20. In 2016-17, Hanson was named the BCHL's Top Goaltender, posting a 14-4-0 record with two shutouts, a 1.84 GAA and .945 S% in 21 appearances for the Vernon Vipers and added a 1-4-0 record with a 3.91 GAA and .846 S% in six appearances for the USHL's Youngstown Phantoms the same year.

