Moose vs. Marlies Game Rescheduled for February 13th
January 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies, alongside the American Hockey League and the Manitoba Moose, announced today that the game on Friday, January 13 which was suspended following the first period will resume on Monday, February 13 at 7:00 p.m. at Coca-Cola Coliseum. The game will continue at the start of the second period where the Marlies and Moose were tied, 1-1, after one period.
Original tickets for this game will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Ticketholders will be contacted directly with more details. Additional tickets will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster for $10.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2023
- Manitoba at Toronto Game Rescheduled for February 13 - Manitoba Moose
- Moose vs. Marlies Game Rescheduled for February 13th - Toronto Marlies
- Suspended Manitoba-Toronto Game to Resume February 13 - AHL
- Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled from Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Wranglers Defeat Canucks in OT - Calgary Wranglers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Moose vs. Marlies Game Rescheduled for February 13th
- Toronto Marlies Visit Belleville Senators in First of Two Games Straight
- Toronto Marlies Head to Rochester for First of Eight Straight on the Road
- Statement from the Toronto Marlies
- Toronto Marlies Face Off Against Manitoba In Second Straight Matchup