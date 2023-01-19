McCarron Assigned to Admirals

January 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has assigned forward Michael McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL).

McCarron has appeared in 15 games for Nashville this season, tallying two points (1g-1a), 34 hits and 17 penalty minutes. His last game action game on Dec. 8 at Tampa Bay. In 2021-22, the 6-foot-6, 232-pound native of Grosse Pointe, Mich., established career highs in nearly every category with the Predators, including games played (51), goals (7), assists (7), points (14) and plus-minus (+10).

Originally drafted by Montreal in the first round (25th overall) of the 2013 NHL Draft, McCarron owns 246 games of AHL experience - 41 of which have been with the Admirals - since 2015-16, recording 135 points (56g-79a).

The Admirals head back out on the road for a pair of games this weekend in Iowa against the Wild beginning Friday night at 7 pm. The Ads next home game is on Friday, January 27th at 7 pm against the Rockford IceHogs.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.