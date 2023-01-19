Suspended Manitoba-Toronto Game to Resume February 13
January 19, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced that the suspended game between the Manitoba Moose and the Toronto Marlies (AHL Game #551) will be completed on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. ET at Toronto's Coca-Cola Coliseum.
The game was tied, 1-1, after one period of play on Jan. 13 when it was suspended following a spectator medical emergency. It will resume from that point.
