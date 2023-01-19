Brooklyn Kalmikov Recalled from Wheeling

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Brooklyn Kalmikov from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Additionally, forward Max Newton has been released from his professional tryout agreement.

A first-year pro, Kalmikov ranks fourth on the Nailers with 23 points (10G-13A). His 13 assists and 92 shots on goal lead team rookies. Furthermore, the 21-year-old has picked up half of his goals and nine points in his last 10 games.

Kalmikov signed with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton as an undrafted free agent after a five-year career in the Québec Major Junior Hockey League. In 2021-22, he posted junior career-highs across the board with 38 goals, 38 assists and 76 points in 67 games played.

The Terrebonne, Québec native lifted the Presidents' Trophy as QMJHL Champion with the Victoriaville Tigres in 2021. In 273 career QMJHL games played with the Tigres, Moncton Wildcats and Cape Breton Eagles, Kalmikov produced 108 goals and 104 assists for 212 points.

Newton appeared in one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, recording no points on Jan. 18 vs. Syracuse. Newton returns to the Reading Royals (ECHL), where he leads the club with 17 goals and 36 points.

