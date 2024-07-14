Toronto FC II (1) - FC Cincinnati 2 (2) Postgame Summary

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

CIN - Ben Stitz 14' (Stefan Chirilla)

TOR - Gaël Gilbert 75' (own goal)

CIN - Stefan Chirilla 90' (Yeiner Valoyes)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 24' (caution)

CIN - Gaël Gilbert 27' (caution)

TOR - Lucas Olguin 30' (caution)

TOR - Jesús Batiz 45' (caution)

CIN - Juan Machado 54' (caution)

TOR - Matthew Catavolo 87' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 5-8-3 18 points

FC Cincinnati 2 11-4-2 35 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Jesús Batiz, Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards; Mark Fisher (Matthew Catavolo 71'), Hassan Ayari (Luca Accettola 86'), Julian Altobelli (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Noah De Blasis, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Kristjan Fortier, Joses Chukwu

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Paul Walters; Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gilbert, Juan Machado; Amir Daley, Nico Benalcazar (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Yeiner Valoyes 88'), Peter Mangione (Yair Ramos 71'), Jesús Castellano; Ben Stitz (Guilherme Santos da Silva 63'), Stefan Chirilla

Substitutes Not Used: Hunter Morse, Conner Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Alejandro Guido, Nick Samways

MEDIA NOTES

With his 85th appearance for Toronto FC II, Julian Altobelli becomes the club's all-time leader in appearances.

