Toronto FC II (1) - FC Cincinnati 2 (2) Postgame Summary
July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
CIN - Ben Stitz 14' (Stefan Chirilla)
TOR - Gaël Gilbert 75' (own goal)
CIN - Stefan Chirilla 90' (Yeiner Valoyes)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Markus Cimermancic 24' (caution)
CIN - Gaël Gilbert 27' (caution)
TOR - Lucas Olguin 30' (caution)
TOR - Jesús Batiz 45' (caution)
CIN - Juan Machado 54' (caution)
TOR - Matthew Catavolo 87' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 5-8-3 18 points
FC Cincinnati 2 11-4-2 35 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Jesús Batiz, Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards; Mark Fisher (Matthew Catavolo 71'), Hassan Ayari (Luca Accettola 86'), Julian Altobelli (C)
Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Noah De Blasis, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Kristjan Fortier, Joses Chukwu
FC CINCINNATI 2 - Paul Walters; Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gilbert, Juan Machado; Amir Daley, Nico Benalcazar (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Yeiner Valoyes 88'), Peter Mangione (Yair Ramos 71'), Jesús Castellano; Ben Stitz (Guilherme Santos da Silva 63'), Stefan Chirilla
Substitutes Not Used: Hunter Morse, Conner Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Alejandro Guido, Nick Samways
MEDIA NOTES
With his 85th appearance for Toronto FC II, Julian Altobelli becomes the club's all-time leader in appearances.
