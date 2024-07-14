Tacoma Defiance Wins 4-1 Over Whitecaps FC 2 Sunday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance's Snyder Brunell in action

BURNABY, B.C. - Tacoma Defiance (9-7-1, 29 points) defeated Whitecaps FC 2 (9-5-3, 31 points) 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Swangard Stadium. Chris Aquino scored a brace, while Osaze De Rosario found the back of the net and Sebastian Gomez bagged his first professional goal. The result extends Tacoma's winning streak to four matches, as the club moves into third place in the Pacific Division, two points above LAFC2. Hervé Diese's side hosts LAFC2 on Saturday, July 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

MATCH SUMMARY

Tacoma Defiance 4 - Whitecaps FC 2 1

Sunday, July 14, 2024

Venue: Swangard Stadium

Referee: Mo Mohseni

Assistants: Reda Fazazi, Chris Harrop

Fourth official: Niko Jecanski

Weather: 84 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

TAC - Osaze De Rosaio (Blake Bowen) 21'

TAC - Chris Aquino (Blake Bowen) 31'

VAN - Own Goal (Snyder Brunell) 58'

TAC - Chris Aquino (penalty) 64'

TAC - Sebastian Gomez (Snyder Brunell) 74'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

VAN - Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (caution) 19'

VAN - Eliot Goldthorp (caution) 36'

VAN - Eliot Goldthorp (ejection) 36'

TAC - Osaze De Rosario (caution) 55'

TAC - Antino Lopez (caution) 56'

TAC - Georgi Minoungou (caution) 77'

TAC - Jacob Castro (caution) 90'

LINEUPS & STATS

Tacoma Defiance - Jacob Castro; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Owen O'Malley 75'), Antino Lopez, Travian Sousa; Blake Bowen, Sota Kitahara, Snyder Brunell (Burke Fahling 75'); Chris Aquino, Faysal Bettache - captain (Sebastian Gomez 54'), Yu Tsukanome (Georgi Minoungou 59'); Osaze De Rosario (Gio Miglietti 75')

Substitutes not used: Lars Helleren, Omar Hassan, Gallatin Sandnes, Etienne Veillard

Total shots: 12

Shots on goal: 5

Fouls: 18

Offside: 6

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 3

Whitecaps FC 2 - Max Anchor; Eliot Goldthorp, Finn Linder, Joshue Ndakala (Aidan Fong 82'), Buster Sjoberg, Mihail Gherasimencov; Liam Mackenzie (Cristiano Da Silva 86'), Malcolm Simmons, Malek Mehri (Amoni Thomas 75'); Cyprian Kachwele (David Ajagbe 82'), Nicolas Fleuriau Chateau (Mateo Clark 86')

Substitutes not used: Matheus De Souza, Dembo Saidykhan

Total shots: 6

Shots on goal: 3

Fouls: 8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 3

Saves: 1

- TACOMA DEFIANCE -

