Chirila's Late Heroics Earn Orange and Blue 2-1 Win over Toronto FC II

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 earned three points Sunday afternoon against Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium in a 2-1 win. The Orange and Blue (11-4-2, 35 points) level the season series against the Young Reds (5-8-3, 18 points) and match Philadelphia Union II and St. Louis CITY2 with 11 wins, tied for the highest mark in MLS NEXT Pro this season.

Ben Stitz scored his first goal since mid-May to give the Orange and Blue a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute. The second year forward tallied his fourth goal of the season in his 16th appearance and tied Amir Daley for a team lead in goal contributions (four goals, five assists). Stefan Chirila registered his third assist of the season on Stitz's goal.

Toronto would level the match in the 75th minute through a Cincinnati own goal but a late strike from Chirila would prove the difference in the match. Chirila netted his fifth of the season in the 90th minute in dramatic fashion and the former FC Cincinnati Academy forward now leads FC Cincinnati 2 in goals this year. Yeiner Valoyes registered his first career assist for the Orange and Blue, making a late impact off the bench.

"I thought the boys started really well today. The first half, probably one of the better halves we've played in a long time," said Head Coach Tyrone Marshall. "However, we knew it was going to be a difficult match and obviously Toronto were able to get one back in the second half. But, we felt like there was always something there, a chance to get another one and win it, and that's what we did."

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Ben Stitz, GOAL - 14' (0-1) - A controlled build from the FC Cincinnati 2 back line led to a long pass forward from defender Gaël Gibert to Stefan Chirila. Holding off a defender with his back to goal, Chirila quickly turned and played Stitz through the Toronto defense with a perfectly weighted pass. Stitz held off one Toronto defender before catching goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario out of position and rolled one past De Rosario at the far post.

TOR: Gaël Gibert, OWN GOAL - 75' (1-1) - Gaël Gibert looked to clear a Toronto cross, but his attempt went into the Cincinnati goal.

CIN: Stefan Chirila, GOAL - 90' (1-2) - Yeiner Valoyes replaced Kenji Mboma Dem in the 88th minute as the Orange and Blue looked for a late spark off the bench. Valoyes made an instant impact, bringing the ball through midfield and keeping his balance on a Toronto challenge before finding Chirila who made a run down the right wing. Chirila sized up the Toronto goal and patiently waited for a chance to strike, finishing in the dying moments of the match.

FC Cincinnati 2 will make their second trip to Columbus, Ohio next Sunday, July 21, as the Orange and Blue take on Columbus Crew 2 at Historic Crew Stadium at 6 p.m. ET. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Toronto FC II

Date: July 14, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: York Lions Stadium

Kickoff: 3:45 p.m. ET (45-minute weather delay)

Weather: 84 degrees, cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

TOR: 0-1-1

CIN: 1-1-2

TOR - Gaël Gibert (OG) 75'

CIN - Ben Stitz (Chirila) 14', Stefan Chirila (Valoyes) 90'

LINEUPS

TOR: Adisa De Rosario, Ythallo Rodrigues, Markus Cimermancic, Marko Stojadinovic, Hassan Ayari (Luca Accettola 86'), Lucas Olguin, Matthew Medeiros, Mark Fisher (Matthew Catavolo 71'), Nathaniel Edwards, Julian Altobelli (C), Jesus Batiz

Substitutes not used: Abe Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Kristjan Fortier, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Richard Chukwu, Noah De Blasis, Pablo Patrick-Galvez

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

CIN: Paul Walters, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Jesus Castellano, Peter Mangione (Yair Ramos 71'), Nico Benalcazar (C), Amir Daley, Kenji Mboma Dem (Yeiner Vaolyes 88'), Ben Stitz (Guilherme Santos 63'), Stefan Chirila

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Alejandro Guido, Nicholas Samways, Connor Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: TOR/CIN

Shots: 15 / 8

Shots on Goal: 8 / 3

Saves: 1 / 8

Corner Kicks: 8 / 2

Fouls: 9 / 10

Offside: 1 / 5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Markus Cimermancic (Yellow Card) 25'

CIN - Gaël Gibert (Yellow Card) 27'

TOR - Lucas Olguin (Yellow Card) 30'

TOR - Jesus Batiz (Yellow Card) 45'

CIN - Juan Machado (Yellow Card) 54'

TOR - Matthew Catavolo (Yellow Card) 87'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Myriam Marcotte

Ast. Referees: Gabrielle Lemieux, Melissa Snedden

Fourth Official: Amanda Kwan

