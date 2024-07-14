New York City FC II Tops Chicago Fire FC II

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II recorded a 1-0 win against the Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday. Piero Elias put City ahead during first-half stoppage time with a well-taken finish. A tight second half would see City once again find a goal in stoppage time as Jonathan Shore scored with a brilliant side-foot strike. That would be enough for City to claim the win and stretch their unbeaten run in MLS NEXT Pro to eight games.

The Windy City was the backdrop for New York City FC II's latest away day as they took on Chicago Fire FC II.

The last time the two sides met was in early May, with City running out 4-2 winners on the day.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington was keen to do the double over Chicago and made three changes to the team that took on FC Cincinnati last time out.

Defensive duo Rio Hope-Gund and Drew Baiera came in for Matthew Leong and Stevo Bednarsky, while goalkeeper Luis Barraza replaced Will Meyer.

Both sides started the contest with a strong show of attacking intent, but neither was able to fashion a clear-cut chance through the first 20 minutes.

Taylor Calheira was keen to boost his goal tally for the season and as the hour mark approached he created space for a shot with a brilliant turn. Unfortunately, his effort went over the bar.

City came even closer in the 35th minute when a surging run down the right by Baiera finished with him trying to catch out the goalkeeper with a cross-cum-shot.

A tight contest saw the visitors edge ahead in first-half stoppage time through Piero Elias. The midfielder reacted first when Calheira's freekick hit the wall to slam the ball home and put City in front.

Pilkington opted to start the half with the same XI as Chicago desperately sought a route back into the game.

The theme of the game did little to change during the early portion of the second half with both sides finding clear-cut chances hard to come by.

City's first substitution arrived in the 69th minute as Leong replaced Hope-Gund in the heart of defense.

A minute later, Máximo Carrizo caused problems for the Fire defense after picking up the ball in space just outside the penalty area. His curled shot only narrowly missed the target.

Just shy of ten minutes later Jonathan Jiménez wriggled free and got a shot away that forced Chicago's goalkeeper into a good save low down to his left. City would introduce two new faces in the 83rd minute as Jonathan Shore and Nicholas Kapandze checked in for Baiera and Ronald Arévalo.

Chicago had arguably their best chance of the half in the 85th minute after Omari Glasgow dribbled away from pressure inside the penalty area. He was able to get a shot away but could not keep it on target as it sailed over Barraza's crossbar.

Glasgow would be given another chance to test Barraza from distance minutes later, but his tame effort was easily gathered by CIty's shot-stopper.

Despite mounting pressure from Chicago, it would be City that scored the second goal of the game in stoppage time. Arriving after a brilliant breakaway, Calheira played the ball to Jonathan Shore and he produced a composed side-foot finish over the goalkeeper to give City breathing room.

Pilkington would make two final substitutions in injury time as Camil Azzam-Ruiz and Julien Lacher replaced Jiménez and Carrizo.

That would be enough to confirm a huge 2-0 win for City on the road.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with the Philadelphia Union II on Friday, July 19. Kickoff at Belson Stadium is set for 8:30PM ET.

