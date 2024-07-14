Chicago Fire FC II Falls to New York City FC II

Bridgeview, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (7-4-6-5) fell 2-0 to New York City FC II (7-3-4-2) Sunday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium. Midfielders Piero Elias and Jonathan Shore scored in both first and second half stoppage time to lead New York to its second win over Chicago this season. The result marked the first time the Fire was shut out in MLS NEXT Pro play in 2024.

With sweltering temperatures in the Chicagoland area, the first half was marked by a battle for possession in the middle of the pitch. Neither side was able to break through during regulation time, but the visitors earned a corner kick near the end of stoppage time. After an initial clearance, a foul was called just outside the box, leading to a free kick by Taylor Calheira. His effort was blocked, but the rebound fell to Piero Elias just feet away from goal, who simply blasted it home for the opening goal before the whistle closed out the half.

Chicago started the second half with an urgency to equalize but few chances to show for it. The New York defense bore down throughout the last 45 minutes and into stoppage time, when Calheira exploited the Fire high line to initiate a counter attack. The NYCFC II captain found teammate Jonathan Shore open on the left wing, who cut in and sent a bender into the upper 90 of the goal to ice the match. The whistle once again blew shortly thereafter and the Fire came away empty-handed for the first time this campaign.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 0:2 New York City FC II

Goals:

NYC - Elias (2) (WATCH) 45+4'

NYC - Shore (5) (Calheira 4) (WATCH) 90+3'

Discipline:

NYC - Owusu (Yellow Card) 36'

NYC - Calheira (Yellow Card) 59'

CHI - Glasgow (Yellow Card) 61'

NYC - Elias (Yellow Card) 72'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Richey, D Diouf (Shokalook, 82'), D Shannon, D Konincks, D Cupps (Rochester, 66'), M Casas (Heuer, 45'), M Glasgow, M Prpa (Soudan, 45'), M Koffi, F Osorio (Hlyut, 45'), F Poreba (capt.)

Subs not used: GK Los, D Granda, M Calle, M Ramirez

New York City FC II: GK Barraza, D Tiao, D Owusu, D R. Hope-Gund (Leong, 69'), D Baiera (Kapanadze, 83'), M Elias, M Rozhansky, M Jiménez (Lacher, 90+5'), M Carrizo (Azzam Ruiz, 90+5'), M Arévalo (Shore, 83'), F Calheira (capt.)

Subs not used: GK K. Hope-Gund, GK Meyer, D Haxhari, D Hauschild

Stats Summary: CHI / NYC

Shots: 14 / 19

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 83.9% / 86.4%

Saves: 5 / 4

Corners: 2 / 5

Fouls: 13 / 15

Offsides: 6 / 0

Possession: 41.7% / 58.3%

Referee: Melinda Homa

Assistant Ref 1: Katarzyna Wasiak

Assistant Ref 2: Fermin Sanchez

4th Official: Ryan Shanklin

