Tacoma Defiance Faces Whitecaps FC 2 Sunday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium

Sports stats



Tacoma Defiance

Tacoma Defiance Faces Whitecaps FC 2 Sunday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Tacoma Defiance News Release


Tacoma Defiance with possession
Tacoma Defiance with possession
(Tacoma Defiance)

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (8-7-1, 26 points) travels to face Whitecaps FC 2 (9-4-3, 31 points) on Sunday, July 14 at Swangard Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com)

Tacoma is coming off a dramatic 4-3 win over Sporting Kansas City II on July 7. Defiance trailed 3-1 at halftime, only to score three second-half goals to secure the victory. Dylan Teves, Osaze De Rosario and Faysal Bettache all scored for Tacoma, with Bettache scoring the game-winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Following the result, Defiance sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, one point behind LAFC2.

Tacoma and Whitecaps FC 2 previously faced off on April 21 at Starfire Stadium, with the two sides drawing 0-0 and Tacoma winning the ensuing shootout.

Following Sunday's match, Tacoma returns home to take on LAFC2 on Saturday, June 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Jon Goss

Check out the Tacoma Defiance Statistics




Images from this story

Tacoma Defiance with possession
Tacoma Defiance with possession
   

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...

MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 14, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central