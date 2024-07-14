Tacoma Defiance Faces Whitecaps FC 2 Sunday Afternoon at Swangard Stadium

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Tacoma Defiance with possession

RENTON, WASH. - Tacoma Defiance (8-7-1, 26 points) travels to face Whitecaps FC 2 (9-4-3, 31 points) on Sunday, July 14 at Swangard Stadium (4:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com)

Tacoma is coming off a dramatic 4-3 win over Sporting Kansas City II on July 7. Defiance trailed 3-1 at halftime, only to score three second-half goals to secure the victory. Dylan Teves, Osaze De Rosario and Faysal Bettache all scored for Tacoma, with Bettache scoring the game-winning goal in the third minute of stoppage time. Following the result, Defiance sits in fourth place in the Pacific Division, one point behind LAFC2.

Tacoma and Whitecaps FC 2 previously faced off on April 21 at Starfire Stadium, with the two sides drawing 0-0 and Tacoma winning the ensuing shootout.

Following Sunday's match, Tacoma returns home to take on LAFC2 on Saturday, June 20 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field (12:00 p.m. PT / MLSNEXTPro.com).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: MLSNEXTPro.com

Talent: Jon Goss

