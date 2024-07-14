Toronto FC II Falls 1-2 to FC Cincinnati II

July 14, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC (5W-8L-3T, 18 points) fell to a 1-2 loss to the visiting FC Cincinnati 2 (11W-4L-2T, 35 points) at York Lions Stadium on Sunday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini employed four changes from the midweek side that started on the road against Chicago Fire FC II with Abraham Rodriguez, Adam Pearlman, Theo Rigopoulos and Andrei Dumitru making way for Adisa De Rosario, Ythallo, Nathaniel Edwards and Julian Altobelli.

Despite Toronto attempting a total of seven shots in the opening half to Cincinnati's two, it was the visitors who took the lead with the half's only goal against the run of play, courtesy of Ben Stitz's left-footed finish from Stefan Chirilla's through ball in the 14th minute.

After relentless pressure and multiple goalscoring chances, TFC II found their equalizer when Hassan Ayari's cutback cross into the penalty area was redirected into the Cincinnati goal by FC Cincy 2 defender Gaël Gilbert in the 75th minute.

With both sides looking to take a late lead, Cincinnati's Jesús Castellano and Toronto's Julian Altobelli, Hassan Ayari and Matthew Catavolo all had opportunities to get on the scoresheet but were unable to clinically convert any of their chances.

FC Cincinnati 2, however, managed to find a late game-winning goal when Yeiner Valoyes's through ball was fired home by Stefan Chirilla in the 90th minute to give the visitors the 1-2 road result and all three points from York Lions Stadium.

Following a Matchweek 19 bye next weekend, TFC II resume MLS NEXT Pro action to host New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, July 28. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com and the MLS YouTube channel.

SCORING SUMMARY

CIN - Ben Stitz 14' (Stefan Chirilla)

TOR - Gaël Gilbert 75' (own goal)

CIN - Stefan Chirilla 90' (Yeiner Valoyes)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 24' (caution)

CIN - Gaël Gilbert 27' (caution)

TOR - Lucas Olguin 30' (caution)

TOR - Jesús Batiz 45' (caution)

CIN - Juan Machado 54' (caution)

TOR - Matthew Catavolo 87' (caution)

LINEUPS 

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Markus Cimermancic; Jesús Batiz, Charlie Staniland, Lucas Olguin, Nathaniel Edwards; Mark Fisher (Matthew Catavolo 71'), Hassan Ayari (Luca Accettola 86'), Julian Altobelli (C)

Substitutes Not Used: Abraham Rodriguez, Kundai Mawoko, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Noah De Blasis, Tristan Pusztahegyi, Kristjan Fortier, Joses Chukwu

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Paul Walters; Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gilbert, Juan Machado; Amir Daley, Nico Benalcazar (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Yeiner Valoyes 88'), Peter Mangione (Yair Ramos 71'), Jesús Castellano; Ben Stitz (Guilherme Santos da Silva 63'), Stefan Chirilla

Substitutes Not Used: Hunter Morse, Conner Stout, Lincoln Matuskiewicz, Alejandro Guido, Nick Samways

MEDIA NOTES

With his 85th appearance for Toronto FC II, Julian Altobelli becomes the club's all-time leader in appearances.

