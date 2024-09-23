Toronto Argonauts Unveil New Indigenous-Inspired Logo and Host Orange Jersey Game on September 28

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







Today, the Toronto Argonauts unveiled a reimagined, special edition logo to honour the resiliency, strength and enduring spirits of Indigenous peoples. The logo was designed in partnership with Emily Kewageshig, an Anishnaabe artist and visual storyteller from Saugeen First Nation No. 29. and will appear on Argonauts' player helmets during the game on September 28 against the Montreal Alouettes at 7 p.m. ET at BMO Field.

"I am proud to partner with the Toronto Argonauts to create a unique logo for the Orange Jersey Game. I come from a small community and when my art and our culture is put on the forefront, it is a celebration for all of us," said Kewageshig. "I was able to integrate symbolism within the logo that honours who we are as Indigenous people and that is so special to me. I thank MLSE for giving me the opportunity to share these stories with the team and all of the fans."

The design features the iconic Toronto Argonauts boat logo through the representative lens of the Indigenous community. The focus of the piece is the four figures that emerge from the water, which represent Indigenous peoples across past, present and future generations, while also highlighting the important relationship and close connection that Indigenous peoples have with water.

Within the logo are seven circles that pay tribute to the practice of keeping the next seven generations in mind when making any decision to guarantee a sustainable and healthy life for those who follow. The feather alongside the Argonauts "A" is used to symbolize honour, strength and bravery of all Indigenous peoples. The colour orange refers to 'Orange Shirt Day', which has become a colour the Indigenous community associates with resilience. The gradient style also alludes to sunrise and sunset, giving all people the opportunity to make each day better than the last.

Alongside the logo introduction, the Toronto Argonauts will host their annual Orange Jersey Game on Saturday, September 28 and acknowledge the impact and experiences of the Indigenous community on the sport and city.

Fans can expect the following special experiences:

- Game Presentation

o In-stadium signage takeover with Indigenous-inspired creative.

o Live welcome with Chief Claire Sault, Chief of the Mississaugas of the Credit.

o Following the address from Chief Claire Sault, there will be a pre-game performance of a traditional flag song from award winning drummers from Bear Creek.

o Halftime performance will feature the Red Bear Singers, All Nations Jr's, EJ Kwandibens accompanied by Indigenous Pow-wow dancers.

o During the game, there will be a t-shirt toss of limited quantities with the Toronto Argonauts Indigenous-inspired logo.

- Digital Platforms

o Use of the Toronto Argonauts Indigenous-inspired logo and creative in game day graphics.

o Game day content on Argonauts social channels highlighting the special elements at the game.

o Argonauts players to participate in dedicated Indigenous content featuring Emily Kewageshig.

- Community Engagement

o Indigenous community groups to attend the game including ENAGB, Tyendinaga First Nation, Mississaugas of the Credit First Nations, Six Nations of the Grand River, Toronto Council Fire. Kapapamahchakwew - Wandering Spirit School, 2-Spirit People of the 1 st Nations.

- Additional Celebrations

o All proceeds from MLSE Foundation's 50/50 lottery from the Sept 28 th game will be donated to Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre.

o Toronto Argonauts hoodies with the Indigenous-inspired logo to be made available both online starting on September 23 and in-venue on Sept 28 with 20 per cent of net proceeds donated to the Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre.

o In accordance with league initiatives, Argos players to wear an orange jersey during pregame. Orange jerseys to be auctioned beginning at the start of the game, through auctions.realsports.ca with proceeds donated to Toronto Council Fire Native Cultural Centre.

For more information, visit Toronto Argonauts' social media channels for up-to-date game details.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from September 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.