Saskatchewan Roughriders Debut New Indigenous-Designed Logo

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders are proud to announce its new Indigenous logo, designed by Chris Chipak of Red Pheasant Cree Nation (Treaty 6).

The logo, commissioned in recognition of the Club's deep commitment to Truth and Reconciliation will be showcased through the Stadium via in-stadium programming, on television broadcasts on CTV, TSN, RDS, CFL+ and CBS Sports Network as well as on Roughrider player helmets as part of the kisiskaciwan game, presented by SIGA on September 28th.

"My goal has always been to have my work leave a story, even when art can't be seen the stories carry on. My focus on this piece was to promote the importance of the land and the beauty of the prairies," Chipak said. "I hope as this logo is revealed it provides healing, hope and inclusion to all. I wanted this to be a timeless logo that heals us from the past, make us feel in the present, and gives us hope for a better future."

According to Chipak, the logo conveys deep cultural meaning through all of its elements. The artist was inspired by the Treaty 4 flag to incorporate the Buffalo, which embodies the spirit of the Saskatchewan prairies and represents the respect for the willingness to offer every part of itself to sustain the lives of others. A connection between the land and the people. The sun emphasizes the Treaty promise and it signifies the interconnectedness of all things to represent the collective effort that is essential to reconciliation. The ribbon-like skyline pays tribute to the province's identity as "the land of the living skies" and traditional ribbon skirts. The river's (kisiskaciwan) eight circles symbolize the number of native berries of Saskatchewan. The two upright feathers evoke a sense of respect and honour, while representing Two-Spirited people, acknowledging their roles as guides and their diverse perspectives within the community. Feathers are a powerful symbol of the highest form of respect and the importance of inclusivity.

"As a team, we are profoundly honoured to showcase this beautiful logo created by local Indigenous artist Chris Chipak," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "Each element of the logo is steeped with deep meaning, and we hope Rider Nation will not only wear it with the same pride as our football team but take a moment to reflect on Truth and Reconciliation and our connection to each other."

Merchandise with the Indigenous logo will be arriving in the Rider Store later this week and a pre-order form is available to secure your pieces by visiting theriderstore.ca.

In addition to this new logo, for the third season in a row, players will wear orange warm-up jerseys with this year's jersey featuring Saskatchewan Roughriders spelled out in Cree syllabics. All jerseys will be raffled off by the Saskatchewan Roughriders Foundation with funds raised going to Indigenous programming including the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, Grow the Game camps in Indigenous communities and a soon to be launched Inner City Football league.

Saturday's kisiskaciwan game, presented by SIGA, will be a true celebration of Indigenous culture starting pre-game at Coors Light Party in the Park and continuing throughout the entire game day experience. More details about the game day events and recognitions will be released later this week.

The Club and Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation's commitment to reconciliation and to work alongside the province's Indigenous communities goes far beyond this weekend. With the support and collaboration of our Indigenous Advisory Group, many meaningful acts of reconciliation have been undertaken across both organizations and we continue to provide support in many different areas including but not limited to:

Our partnership with the Northern Saskatchewan Football League, which provides funding and coaching to students in the province's North

Hosting Grow the Game camps with a strong focus on engaging Indigenous youth in football

Players and staff attend powwows and cultural events in Indigenous communities across the province throughout the year

A commitment to ongoing education for our staff, including players and coaches, about Canadian's Indigenous history, traditions and Truth and Reconciliation

Celebration of Indigenous culture at events such as this weekend's kisiskaciwan game

Observance of Monday's national statutory holiday so staff may reflect and take advantage of educational opportunities to further their understanding of Truth and Reconciliation

Throughout all its work, the Club and the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation continue to focus on Calls to Action #87-92 and 14i as outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada's Report which focus on Sports and Reconciliation and Business and Reconciliation.

