Tiger-Cats Sign Jamal Peters to One-Year Extension

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced Monday that the club has signed all-star American defensive back Jamal Peters to a one-year contract extension that will keep him in Hamilton through the 2025 season.

Peters, 27, has started 12 games for the Ticats this season, recording 38 total tackles and four interceptions.

The Mississippi State alum joined the Tiger-Cats as a free agent on February 13, 2024, after spending the previous three seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. In 48 regular season games over four CFL seasons, Peters has registered 155 defensive tackles, 15 interceptions, two forced fumbles and one quarterback sack. In 2022, he played a key role in Toronto's Grey Cup championship while earning recognition as both a CFL and East Division All-Star.

Collegiately, Peters played 45 games over four seasons at Mississippi State University (2015-18) before signing with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. Peters also spent time with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons in 2023.

