Tiger-Cats Sign American Defensive Back Cameron Dantzler

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, that the football club has added American defensive back Cameron Dantzler.

Dantzler, 26, appeared in two games last season for the National Football League's New Orleans Saints. The 6-2, 190-pound native of Hammond, Louisiana, suited up in 37 games (26 starts) over his four seasons in the NFL with the Saints (2023) and Minnesota Vikings (2020-22), registering 149 total tackles, six tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, 17 passes defended and three interceptions. He also spent time with the Washington Commanders (2023), Buffalo Bills (2023) and Houston Texans (2023) and in the UFL with the San Antonio Brahmas (2024).

Dantzler was originally selected by the Vikings in the third round, 89th overall of the 2020 NFL Draft after a three-year collegiate career at Mississippi State (2017-19) where he suited up in 29 games, registering 78 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one quarterback sack, five interceptions, 18 passes defended and one fumble recovery. While at Mississippi State, he was teammates with current Tiger-Cats defensive back Jamal Peters.

The following players were also released by the football club:

AMER- WR- Reggie Brown

AMER- DB- Leonard Johnson

