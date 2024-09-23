Winnipeg Blue Bombers, EIC Partner to Honour Orange Shirt Day
September 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release
WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers, together with Exchange Income Corporation (EIC), will unveil the orange jerseys that will be worn at the September 27th home game against the Elks this afternoon at Princess Auto Stadium.
The jerseys will be made available for an online auction after the game, with funds raised once again donated to Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC).
