Elks Release DB Leon O'Neal Jr

September 23, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have released American Leon O'Neal Jr (DB), the club announced Monday.

The 25-year-old was signed by the Elks in January of 2024, making the team out of training camp as the Elks starting SAM linebacker. In 11 games this season (five starts) O'Neal Jr. contributed 35 defensive tackles and seven special teams tackles for the Green and Gold.

Prior to his time with the Elks, the Texas A&M standout spent time with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2023 preseason and with the NFL's San Francisco 49ers in 2022.

The Elks head to Winnipeg for a Friday, September 27 rematch against the Blue Bombers at Princess Auto Stadium. Game time is 6 p.m. MT (TSN, 630 CHED, CFL+).

TRANSACTION

RELEASED

Leon O'Neal Jr. | AMER | 6'1 | 204 LBS | 1998-12-23 | Cypress, TX | Texas A&M

