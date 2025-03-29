Tormenta FC Turns Focus to Open Cup Second Round After 1-3 Loss to Union Omaha

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release







STATESBORO, Ga. - South Georgia Tormenta FC stumbled at Tormenta Stadium in tonight's match against Union Omaha. The Ibis fought hard, but the final result was not in their favor, and the night ended in a 3-1 loss.

Tensions started high, with three yellow cards in the first half alone, culminating in a goal by Union Omaha in the 34th minute. Only five minutes later, Tormenta's hopes returned with an own goal in favor of the Statesboro side. Both teams went into the halftime at a stalemate.

Tormenta FC started the second half with hard-fought attempts at creating more chances to score against the Owls. However, Union Omaha extended their lead with two goals in the 56th and 64th minutes, ending the scoring for the night.

"It's difficult, but it's a quick turnaround," veteran defender Oscar Jimenez said in the post-match interview. "So, we have to watch what those situations were, talk about them, and then get ready right away for Tuesday because there's another game. There's no need to go into that game feeling sorry for ourselves because it's a football match. One team's got to win. Occasionally, there are ties, but we want to win."

The match finished with more yellow cards and, unfortunately, a red card for Tormenta defender Anatolie Prepelita in the 87th minute, meaning he will not be available for the following USL League One game. Although the match ended in a 3-1 loss for Tormenta FC, the next round of the U.S. Open Cup is right around the corner, giving the team a chance to strengthen its resolve for the next outing.

"You just focus on what's in front of you," Head Coach Ian Cameron commented on turning the focus to Tuesday. "And I trust, I'm pretty sure we've got the right guys to steer in the right direction, and they will be ready to go again."

Coming Up Next: In a quick turnaround, South Georgia enters the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round on Tuesday, April 1, hosting FORO SC of UPSL and looking to advance to Round Three. Tormenta FC then hits the road for its first away trip of 2025 to face Chattanooga Red Wolves FC. Single-game tickets for all home matches at Tormenta Stadium are available here.

For additional information or to schedule media interviews, please contact Bernadette O'Donnell at bodonnell@tormentafc.com.

Box Score:

Tormenta FC 1:3 Union Omaha

Scoring Summary:

OMA: 34', Sergio Ors (Charlie Ostrem)

TRM: 39', Own Goal (Omaha's Samual Owusu)

OMA: 56', Dion Acoff (Charlie Ostrem)

OMA: 64', Max Schneider (Sergio Ors)

Misconduct Summary:

OMA: 13', Aaron Gomez (Yellow)

TRM: 17', Alon Drey (Yellow)

OMA: 26', Marco Milanese (Yellow)

TRM: 66', Yaniv Bazini (Yellow)

OMA: 68' Coach Dominic Casciato (Yellow)

TRM: 87' Anatolie Prepelita (Red)

OMA: 90+' Isidro Martinez (Yellow)

Tormenta FC Starting XI:

Austin Pack, Oscar Jimenez, Simba Kasanzu, Anatolie Prepelita, Gabriel Alves, Alon Drey, Gabriel Cabral (C), Jonathan Nyandjo, Yaniv Bazini, Mason Tunbridge, Niall Reid-Stephen

Union Omaha Starting XI:

Cole Jensen, Anderson Holt, Charlie Ostrem, Dion Acoff, Marco Milanese (C), Max Schneider, Samuel Owusu, Joe Gallardo, Brandon Knapp, Sergio Ors, Aaron Gomez

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.