Blake Malone Undergoing Surgery on Foot

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Union Omaha News Release







PAPILLION, Nebr. - Union Omaha defender Blake Malone will be undergoing surgery for a foot injury suffered in training, the club announced Saturday.

Said Head Coach Dominic Casciato, "We are disappointed for Blake to suffer a serious injury after such a strong pre-season, but will be supporting him as he begins his rehab and starts working on the road to recovery."

Malone is one of two players (along with goalkeeper Rashid Nuhu) to play for Union Omaha in both of their USL League One title-winning seasons. The Omaha native joined permanently in 2024 after time with Colorado Rapids 2 and immediately entrenched himself as a constant in defense for the Owls. His 11 blocks in USL1 play tied for the team lead, and 2.4 clearances per 90 minutes was tied for third on the team.

Union Omaha next plays on Saturday, March 29th at 6 PM against South Georgia Tormenta FC, and will follow that up with a jaunt over to Iowa for a U.S. Open Cup second round matchup with Des Moines Menace on Wednesday, April 2nd at 7:30 PM.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.