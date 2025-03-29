Texoma FC Signs Midfielder Damian Iamarino to a 25 Day Contract

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC is proud to announce the signing of midfielder Damian Iamarino to a 25 day contract for the 2025 USL League One season pending league and federation approval.

Iamarino,23, was born in Daytona Beach, Florida and spent most of his youth soccer career playing for Orlando City SC's youth academy. In 2019, he made the move to Europe, playing for then Serie B side, Chievo Verona's U-19 team. After 3 years in Italy, Iamarino returned to play in the United States for NISA side Chicago House AC, making an appearance in the US Open Cup.

Texoma FC will face Westchester SC in USL League One action on Saturday, March 29 at Historic Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, TX.

Name pronunciation: DAY-mee-uhn Ee-ah-ma-REE-noh

