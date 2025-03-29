Spokane Velocity FC Dominates in First Win of 2025 Regular Season

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Velocity FC showcased strong offense on Saturday, securing a 4-0 win against Greenville Triumph SC at Paladin Stadium in Greenville, South Carolina.

Velocity FC (1-1-1) captain Luis Gil got the offense going early, scoring his first goal of the 2025 season in the 11th minute to give Spokane a 1-0 lead. Gil kept the pressure going minutes later, scoring his second goal in the 27th minute off a beautiful possession led by midfielder Andre Lewis to give Velocity a 2-0 lead into halftime.

Gil spoke on the club's well rounded performance following the match.

"From defense to attack, top performance," said Gil. "It was a great response to our previous game with a statement win on the road," continued Gil.

Spokane played tough defense in the first half, limiting offensive opportunities by Triumph (1-1-1). Despite controlling the ball for 61.4% of the first 45 minutes, Triumph could not find the net.

Velocity FC kept the offensive momentum going after halftime, with Anuar Peláez scoring two goals, one at the 72nd minute and another in the 82nd minute. Spokane continued to play strong defense in the second half led by goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, ultimately shutting Triumph out.

Merancio spoke on the team's defensive success on Saturday.

"It was a great performance from the team," said Merancio. "We were clinical in our chances and on the defensive side we were solid," continued Merancio.

Velocity FC defender Lucky Opara, who assisted on both of Gil's goals, made his first start of the regular season after starting in Spokane's opening Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup match against Ballard FC earlier this month.

Defender David Garcia, Forward Neco Brett and Midfielder Pierre Reedy also made their first regular season starts of 2025 for Velocity. All three players started in Spokane's Open Cup match.

Spokane Velocity FC improved to 1-1-1 following Saturday's win and is in third place in USL League One standings. Next up, Velocity FC returns home to face Portland Hearts of Pine SC on April 5, 2025 at ONE Spokane Stadium. The match will kickoff at 6 p.m. PST and will be streamed live on SWX.

For tickets to upcoming home matches, visit Velocity FC Tickets.

#Welcometotheedge

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.