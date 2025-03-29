Match Forecast: Tormenta FC vs. Union Omaha

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

South Georgia Tormenta FC News Release









South Georgia Tormenta FC forward Jonathan Nyandjo

STATESBORO, Ga. - After last week's U.S. Open Cup action, South Georgia Tormenta FC returns to regular season play as they face Union Omaha in Week Four of the 2025 USL League One campaign. The team looks to win more points and defend their home ground at Tormenta Stadium against the Owls on Saturday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m.

Three points on Saturday is crucial as Tormenta FC faces last season's league champions. A daunting task on paper, but the Ibis ride the momentum of two straight wins, ready to showcase game-changing talent against Union Omaha.

Looking at the team's recent form, both Niall Reid-Stephen and Jonathan Nyandjo have proven to be significant contributors to the team's performance thus far. Both scored their first Tormenta FC goals in the last match against Harbor City FC in the U.S. Open Cup and are tied for the team lead in assists. Their dynamic wing play continues to break down defenses, while the backline and goalkeepers have displayed their quality with back-to-back clean sheets. The team's strengths continue to impress and come together like puzzle pieces on the pitch. Tormenta FC looks to utilize these showcases of talent and give the Owls a challenge this Saturday.

Tormenta FC will host Union Omaha at Tormenta Stadium in hopes for a second regular season win in League One on Saturday, March 29, at 7:00 p.m. Catch the match live or cheer on the Ibis in person by purchasing a ticket.

