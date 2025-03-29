Forward Madison FC Pulls out First USL League One Win of the Season against the Richmond Kickers

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC and the Richmond Kickers started their first matchup in the annual Henny Derby neck-and-neck, splitting possession 60% to 40%, favoring Richmond. The Mingos were able to fend off early opportunities from Richmond, including an excellent shot off of a corner in the 15th minute of the match. While both teams battled back and forth throughout the first half, it was eventually Forward Madison who would strike first. Capitalizing on a corner awarded in the 40th minute of the match, Garett McLaughlin was able to corral a loose ball and slot in an excellent pass to Derek Gebhard, who put the Mingos on the score sheet first with a stellar strike delivered to the back of the net.

Keeping the momentum strong, Forward Madison came out on the attack after the break. Adding to his already impressive first half, Derek Gebhard scored an unassisted goal in the 48th minute of the match. Forward Madison's two goal lead was short-lived, however, as Richmond's Darwin Espinal brought the goal deficit back to one with a phenomenal strike in the 50th minute. Following the flurry of excitement to start the second half, both teams traded blows, creating goal scoring opportunities and strong defensive stands on both ends of the pitch. After an equally hard-fought match, it was Forward Madison that pulled out ahead, winning the first matchup of the Henny Derby 2-1.

Goal Summary

1-0 MAD, Gebhard (40') - McLaughlin assists

2-0 MAD, Gebhard (48')

2-1 RIC, Espinal (50')

Disciplinary Summary

Yellow, MAD - Devin Boyce (43')

Yellow, MAD - Ferrety Sousa (49')

Yellow, MAD - Wallis Lapsley (90'+1')

Yellow, MAD - John Murphy Jr. (90'+5')

Next Match

Next up, FMFC is back at Breese Stevens Field as they host USL Championship side, FC Tulsa, in the second round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup!

Lineup Notes

RIC: #2 Barnathan, #4 Fitch, #5 Schenfeld (Anderson 81'), #10 Seufert (Vaughan 68'), #16 Cela, #19 Espinal, #27 O'Dwyer, #32 Terzaghi, #33 Bolduc (Billhardt 68'), #35 Sneddon, #38 Garnett

Subs not used: Kirkland, França, Richman, Kanagwa, Jara, Howell

MAD: #2 Chilaka #5 Mehl, #7 Dietrich (Murphy Jr. 81'), #8 Boyce (Munjoma 68'), #9 McLaughlin (Galindrez 68'), #10 Mesias (Carrera-García, 89'), #16 Crull, #17 Gebhard, #25 Sousa (Garcia 89'), #36 Lapsley, #77 Brown

Subs not used: Finnerty, Bell

