Texoma FC Lose 1-3 Against Westchester SC

March 29, 2025 - United Soccer League One (USL1)

Texoma FC News Release







SHERMAN, TX - Texoma FC (0-2-0) come up short in their second league game of the season, falling 1-3 to Westchester SC (1-1-0, 4 Points)

Match Recap

Goal 4' - Brandon McManus (TXO)

Goal 31' - Conor McGlynn (WES)

Substitution 44' - Ozzie Ramos - ON Angelo Calfo - OFF (TXO)

Yellow Card 45+5' - Oluwatobilba Adewole (WES)

Goal 48' - Oluwatobilba Adewole (WES)

Yellow Card 55' - Jordan Chavez (TXO)

Substitutions 62' - Daniel Bouman & Rashid Teteh - ON; Joel Johnson & Andrew Jean-Baptiste- OFF (WES)

Yellow Card 66' - Mason McCready (TXO)

Substitutions 71' - Koen Blommestijn- OFF; Prince Saydee ON (WES)

Yellow Card 79' -Prince Saydee (WES)

Yellow Card 81'- Ozzie Ramos (TXO)

Yellow Card 83' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Substitution 84' - Reid Valentine & Donald Benamna - ON JP Jordan & Davey Mason - OFF (TXO)

Goal 85' - Jonathan Bolaños (WES)

Yellow Card 86' - Jonathan Bolaños (WES)

Substitution 87' - Ermin Mackic & Mink Peeters - ON; Noah Powder & Jonathan Bolaños - OFF (WES)

Second Yellow Card 94' - Ajmeer Spengler (TXO)

Not Our Night

Despite a promising start, Texoma FC fell to fellow league newcomers, Westchester SC 1-3 in Match Week 4 of the USL League One season. Texoma FC is yet to gain any points in their past two league matches.

There Goes That Kid Again

Louisville native Brandon McManus makes history once again for Texoma FC as he netted the club's first ever USL League One goal. The 23 year old striker was also the scorer of the club's first ever goal in club history. With 2 goals in 3 games already this season, McManus will certainly be a player to watch for this season.

Possession, Possession, Possession

Texoma FC once again ended the night by having more possession than their opponents at full time. This statistic proves to be a positive sign in two unfortunate results as of late, showing Texoma FC's capability of maintaining and winning possession of the ball.

Looking Forward

Texoma FC welcomes expansion team FC Naples to Historic Bearcat Stadium next Saturday, April 5. Kickoff is at 7 PM CST with coverage on ESPN+.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League One message board...





United Soccer League One Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.