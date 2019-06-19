Topoozian Shines Again in Grizzlies Win

AVON, Ohio - Dominic Topoozian allowed only one earned run over six innings and the Gateway Grizzlies came from behind for a 3-2 win Wednesday night over the Lake Erie Crushers at Sprenger Stadium.

Gateway (15-20) snapped a five-game losing streak with the triumph over the first-place Crushers (17-16).

Topoozian (4-1) turned in another quality start - his fourth in five starts this season and the Grizzlies' fourth in a row. He conceded two runs (one earned) on seven hits and struck out two.

Jason Seever, Dakota Smith, and Grant Black combined for three scoreless innings out of the Grizzlies' bullpen. Black earned his seventh save in nine chances this year.

After he drove in the game-tying run in the ninth inning Tuesday to force extras, Matt Brown's sixth-inning RBI single brought in the eventual game-winning run Wednesday. He knocked home the third Grizzlies run of the frame to stretch their lead to 3-1.

Jamey Smart, who had just launched a two-out RBI triple to the warning track in right-center field immediately prior, scored on Brown's single. Andrew Daniel's RBI groundout opened the scoring earlier in the sixth.

Brown finished 2-for-4, the only multi-hit performance for the Grizzlies.

Gateway had scored eight runs combined over its previous five games before Wednesday and had not scored more than two runs in any of them; the Grizzlies scored three in the sixth inning alone Wednesday.

Grizzlies pitchers struck out only four but did not walk a single batter.

Gateway and Lake Erie will conclude their three-game series with a Thursday rubber match at 6:05 p.m. CDT. Lucas Lanphere is scheduled to start for the Grizzlies.

