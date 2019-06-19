Wild Things Even Series with Rain-Shortened Win

June 19, 2019 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release





WASHINGTON, Pa. - Evansville had the tying run at the plate when the rain and storms came to Wild Things Park during the sixth inning of Wednesday's middle game, however, after a 46 minute delay, the game was called, with a final of 4-2, and the series is even.

The Wild Things started the scoring with a four spot in the bottom of the third inning, getting runs on a groundout by Ryan Cox, a two-run homer by Blake Adams and a run-scoring double by Hector Roa.

Evansville responded with two runs on a Ryan Long two-run home run in the sixth before the game was called with a 1-0 count to Rob Calabrese and a runner, Dakota Phillips on second.

Michael Austin gets the win after 5.2 innings of two-run ball, while Tyler Vail, who allowed four runs (two earned), took the loss for the Otters.

Left hander Austin Nicely (0-4, 12.50 ERA) will start the rubber game for Evansville tomorrow, while the reigning Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, lefty John Havird, goes for Washington. Havird brings a 3-2 record and 3.20 ERA to the start. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Wild Things Park.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.