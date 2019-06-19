Crushers strand seven base runners in 3-2 loss to Gateway

AVON, Ohio - The Lake Erie Crushers, presented by Mercy Health, were only able to squeeze two runs out of nine hits at Sprenger Healthcare Stadium on Wednesday night, as they dropped the middle game of their three game series with the Gateway Grizzlies, 3-2.

The loss for the Crushers (17-16) marked their eighth one-run loss of the season, while the victory for the Grizzlies (15-20) snapped a five game losing streak.

Lake Erie fired the first shot for the second straight night. John Cable started the bottom of the fifth inning with a double to left. Brian DeLaRosa was then hit by a pitch before Dominic Topoozian (4-1) retired the next two batters. With two outs and runners at the corners, DeLaRosa took off for second base. The throw down to second hit off the glove of second baseman Andrew Daniel, and the error allowed Cable to score.

The Grizzlies answered with a trio of runs in the top of the sixth. Zak Taylor started the inning with a single, and moved to second on Brent Sakurai's bunt base hit. Shawon Dunston Jr. laid a sacrifice bunt down to advance both baserunners, and Daniel brought Taylor home with a RBI groundout to tie the game. Jamey Smart followed with a RBI triple to the gap in right-center, and he scored moments later on Matt Brown's RBI single to right, giving the Grizzlies a 3-1 lead.

The Crushers narrowed the deficit to one (3-2) in the bottom of the sixth. Dale Burdick belted a one out double down the line in left, and scored on Zach Racusin's RBI single to left. Unfortunately for the Crushers, they were held to just three more hits the rest of the night.

The loss spoiled another nice start turned in by Pat Ledet (1-2), who allowed three runs on five hits and struck out six batters over seven innings, but took the loss. Topoozian scored the victory, after limiting the Crushers to just a pair of runs on seven hits through six innings of action. Dalton Geekie and Kent Hasler combined to strike out four batters through two perfect innings of relief for the Crushers.

A pair of Crushers hit safely multiple times on the night. Cable went 3-for-3 with a pair of singles and a double, while Emmanuel Marrero went 3-for-4 with two singles and a double as well, and has now reached safely in 10 straight games.

The Crushers will finish their three-game series against the Gateway Grizzlies at Sprenger Healthcare Stadium on Thursday night. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

