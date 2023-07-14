Top of the Order Tightropes Somerset to Rain-Shortened, Series-Opening Win

Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots' Trey Sweeney at bat(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies by a score of 4-2 on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, New York.

The game was shortened due to persistent rain that began when there were two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With the win, Somerset improves its record to 9-4 vs. Binghamton this season.

RHP Chase Hampton (5.1 IP, 2 ER, 3 H, 3 BB, 7 K) earned his first Double-A win in his fifth start for the Patriots.

Hampton ends the night as the Yankees minor league leader in strikeouts (110) over his first 14 career starts.

SS Trey Sweeney (2-for-3, RBI, 2 R, BB) scored a game-high two runs in his 15th multi-hit game of the season.

CF Jasson Dominguez (2-for-3, RBI, BB) registered his team-leading 16th multi-hit game of the season.

Dominguez has now collected multi-hit games in five out of nine games played during the month of July and three of his last four games overall.

LF Elijah Dunham (2-for-4, 2B) collected multiple hits for his second straight game. Dunham ends the night on a four-game hit streak for Somerset in which he has gone 7-for-15.

