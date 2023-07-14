Rodriguez and Brito Fuel Akron's 8-6 Comeback Win

Summary

Johnathan Rodriguez and Juan Brito each homer and combine to drive in five as the Akron RubberDucks rally back from an early three-run deficit to beat the Bowie Baysox 8-6 on Friday night at Prince George's Stadium.

Turning Point

Akron broke the second tie of the night in the top of the sixth. Connor Kokx got the offense rolling in the inning with a one-out single before a walk by Petey Halpin and Jose Tena single loaded the bases. Angel Martinez lined a single in right field to bring home Kokx and put Akron on top 6-5. Rodriguez beat out the return throw on a potential double play ball to keep the inning alive and plate Halpin to make it 7-5 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing two solo homers as part of a three-run first for the Baysox. The right-hander would settle in to avoid big innings in the second and third on his way to two and two-third innings allowing five runs while striking out four. Tanner Burns followed with three and two-third strong relief striking out six and allowing just one solo homer. Franco Aleman struck out three of the six he faced in a scoreless outing. Bradley Hanner worked a scoreless ninth to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks offense started to chip away at the first inning deficit in the second inning when Brito came across to score on a double steal to make it 3-1 Baysox. Rodriguez got his hot bat going in the third when he lined a double off the wall in left to trim the Baysox lead down to 4-2. Brito erased that Bowie lead a batter later by launching a solo home run deep over the wall in right to tie the game 4-4. The Baysox retook the lead with a run in the bottom of the third, but Rodriguez answered back in the fifth. The RubberDucks home run leader launched his 15th homer of the season way over the sponsor wall in left to knot the game up at 5-5. After the two run sixth, Akron's offense made it 8-6 Ducks in the ninth on Aaron Bracho's sac fly.

Notebook

Brito's home run was his fifth with Akron...Rodriguez's three RBI game was his 15th multi-RBI game this season...Game Time: 2:56 (1:07 rain delay)...Attendance: 3,593.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Bowie Baysox at Prince George's Stadium on Saturday, July 15 at 6:35 p.m. Akron lefty Doug Nikhazy (2-4, 3.75 ERA) will face Bowie righty Alex Pham (0-0, 1.38 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

