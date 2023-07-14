July 14, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS SECURE ANOTHER SERIES WIN The Portland Sea Dogs won their fourth straight game on Sunday over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, 2-1 at Hadlock Field. A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when Nathan Hickey blasted his ninth home run of the season to the batter's eye to put Portland on the board first. The two-run shot brought Chase Meidroth in with him and the Sea Dogs led, 2-0. Binghamton plated their lone run in the top of the sixth after a sacrifice fly to left field from Agustin Ruiz but Portland held the lead.

CUP OF STRONG COFFEY Isaac Coffey fired 5.1 innings on Sunday with nine strikeouts to earn his third win with Portland. Jacob Webb, Brendan Cellucci, and Robert Kwiatkowski combined for 3.2 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

WELCOME TO PORTLAND Red Sox No. 10 prospect Blaze Jordan was promoted to Portland prior to tonight's game. In 73 games with High-A Greenville Drive, he hit .324 with 22 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 55 RBI. Jordan also recorded a .385 OBP.

OFF TO THE WOOSOX Portland's firstbaseman Niko Kavadas has been promoted to Triple-A Worcester. With the Sea Dogs, Kavadas led the team in home runs with 14. This season, he hit .204 with eight doubles and 42 RBI.

PABLO REYES JOINS THE DOGS Pablo Reyes will join the Sea Dogs as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment with Portland. This season with the Boston Red Sox, he appeared in 27 games and hit .303 with four doubles and nine RBI.

ALL-STAR ACCOLADES Three 2023 Sea Dogs participated in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game last weekend in Seattle, Washington. Marcelo Mayer recorded the first hit of the game with a 100.3 mph single off of Phillies prospect, Mick Abel, before stealing a base in the first inning. Nick Yorke went one-for-three on the night before Luis Guerrero came in and struck out the lone batter he faced while touching triple digits with his fastball.

TOP DOGS IN THE DIVISION The Sea Dogs remain in first place of the Northeast Division of the Eastern League with another series win over the Rumble Ponies. Portland is 9-2 in the second half and now 2.5 games ahead of the Hartford Yard Goats.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 14, 2004 - Portland scored its largest ninth-inning comeback in franchise history, scoring 6 runs in the ninth inning and once in the 10th to shock Altoona. The Sea Dogs allowed 5 home runs and 5 doubles in the first 9 innings - a franchise-record 10 extra base hits allowed (also Altoona franchise records for home runs and extra-base hits in a game) - to fall behind 7-1 entering the ninth inning.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for the Sea Dogs tonight. In his last outing, he was given his first losing decision of the season after pitching on July 5th vs Binghamton. He tossed 4.1 innings allowing seven runs on 11 hits while walking two and striking out four. Sharp has faced the Fightin Phils twice and is 1-0 with a 0.75 ERA in two starts. He last pitched against Reading 4/23 and earned first winning decision of the season tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out four.

