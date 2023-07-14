Reading Rockets Five Homers to Defeat Portland 9-2

Reading, Pennsylvania- The Portland Sea Dogs (10-3, 50-32) fell 9-2 to the Reading Fightin Phils (6-6, 34-46) on Friday night. Despite the loss, Portland remains in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League.

Pablo Reyes recorded two RBI with a homer and a single on a Major League Rehab Assignment while Blaze Jordan made his Double-A debut at first base for Portland.

Reading took the early lead with an RBI single from Carlos De La Cruz in the bottom of the first inning.

Baron Radcliff hit a solo home run in the bottom of the second to extend the Reading lead to 2-0.

Pablo Reyes put Portland on the board in the top of the third with an RBI single to score Tyler McDonough.

Reyes continued the momentum by tying the ballgame 2-2 in the top of the sixth with a solo home run to left center field.

In the bottom of the sixth, Jhailyn Ortiz hit a two-run homer to center field to put Reading on top before Baron Radcliff hit his second solo home run of the ballgame to make it 5-2 Reading.

The Reading home runs continued in the bottom of the seventh after De La Cruz hit a two-run homer before Matt Kroon went back-to-back with a solo shot of his own to make it 8-2 Reading.

Reading scored one more run in the bottom of the eight after an RBI triple from Oliver Dunn and Portland fell, 9-2.

Reading starter LHP David Parkinson (4-4, 5.12 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking one and striking out ten. The hold was issued to RHP Noah Song (1). The loss was issued to Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp (2-2, 4.91 ERA) after tossing 6.0 innings allowing five runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out four.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium tomorrow, Saturday July 15th, 2023 for game two of a three-game series against the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:45pm. Portland will start RHP Grant Gambrell (3-2, 3.75 ERA) while Reading will send RHP Griff McGarry (0-0, 3.86 ERA) to the mound.

