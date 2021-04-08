NFL, MLB, CFL stats



Tonight's Start Time for Game against Greenville Delayed Until 7:30 p.m. ET

April 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release


ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that tonight's home game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center that was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET will now be delayed until 7:30 p.m.

Doors to the Amway Center will still open at 6 p.m.

