Tonight's Start Time for Game against Greenville Delayed Until 7:30 p.m. ET
April 8, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that tonight's home game against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center that was originally scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET will now be delayed until 7:30 p.m.
Doors to the Amway Center will still open at 6 p.m.
