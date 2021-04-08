Bears Outlast Rabbits in Overtime, 4-3

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits traded blows with Orlando Solar Bears before ultimately falling by a 4-3 margin in overtime on Thursday night at the Amway Center. Nick Poehling, Liam Pecararo and Eric Williams all tallied in regulation for the Bits.

In the first period, Poehling scored his sixth goal of the season at the 12:34 mark. Poehling corralled a center ice feed from Max Zimmer and deposited the puck past Orlando goaltender Clint Windsor.

Later in the frame, the Solar Bears answered on the man-advantage courtesy of Kyle Topping at the 14:59 mark. On the rebound of an Aaron Luchuk shot, Topping fired a one-timer from the left circle past Rabbits netminder John Lethemon. Shots after 20 minutes were 15-13 in favor of Orlando.

Next period, the Bears jumped in front only 40 seconds into the stanza. Luchuk fired a center-point drive through traffic for his 15th goal of the campaign. Before the period closed, the Swamp Rabbits responded to again knot the affair at 2-2. Liam Pecararo received a sub-goal line feed from Matt Bradley, who converted from the bottom of the left circle at 12:50.

Tied in the third period, the Bits gained their second lead of the night. Eric Williams blasted a go-ahead marker from the right point at 2:11 for his first goal of the season and first in a Swamp Rabbits uniform. Late in the third, Tyler Bird went coast-to-coast to even the score once more at 16:02 on a power move to the net front.

With sudden-death overtime required, Orlando walked-off the game with Chris LeBlanc's eighth goal of the season after winning a foot race to a loose puck.

Greenville's record shifts to 20-13-9-3 with 52 points in the Eastern Conference standings.

The Greenville Swamp Rabbits will return to action on Saturday night, April 10, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to continue their four-game set versus Orlando. Bring your furry, four-legged friends to the arena for Pucks-N-Paws presented by Pet Treater. Intermission dog races and pet friendly vendors on the concourse make this a night you and the whole family will not want to miss! Ticket information is available online at swamprabbits.com.

