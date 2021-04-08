Game Preview: Swamp Rabbits at Solar Bears, 7 PM

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits take on the Orlando Solar Bears tonight in the second of four consecutive meetings. Both teams are slated to play twice more on Saturday and Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena to conclude a four-game set.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (20-13-8-3) at Orlando Solar Bears (22-17-3-1)

April 8, 2021 | 7 PM | Game #45 | Amway Center

Referees: Logan Gruhl (29)

Linesmen: Brady Fagan (89), Kilian McNamara (90)

Broadcast Information: (Pre-game 6:45 p.m.)

WATCH LIVE: https://www.flohockey.tv/

LISTEN LIVE: https://mixlr.com/swamp-rabbits

Voice of the Swamp Rabbits, Matt Trust on the call

LAST TIME OUT:

On Tuesday, the Swamp Rabbits traded three-goal scoring runs with the Orlando Solar Bears before falling in a 4-3 shootout decision. Garrett Thompson, Nick Poehling and Patrick Bajkov all scored for the Rabbits. After the Bits claimed an early 3-0 advantage, Karlis Cukste tallied at 8:56 of the second frame followed by an Aaron Luchuk strike only 2:58 later to cut the Bears' deficit to 3-2. In the third, Mark Auk scored a power play marker at 3:22 to even the score at 3-3 and force overtime. After a seven minute sudden-death frame, Greenville took part in their fifth shootout of the 2020-21 campaign. Joseph Garreffa converted in Round 1 for Orlando and Clint Windsor stopped all three Greenville shooters to conclude a 4-3 final.

STILL NEAR THE TOP:

Entering tonight, Ryan Bednard's superb record in goal stands at 16-5-6 with a 2.61 goals-against average and .911 save percentage. The second-year pro is tied for the ECHL-lead in wins with Florida's Jake Hildebrand and Indy's Dan Bakala. Additionally, Bednard leads all ECHL goaltenders in shutouts (3) and total minutes played (1,631). Currently, only Wichita's Evan Weninger has made more saves than Bednard.

SADEK RETURNED:

On Tuesday, defenseman Jack Sadek returned to the Rabbits lineup after previously missing three games with an upper body injury. The second-year pro has posted eight helpers in 19 games this season with Greenville. Previously, Sadek recorded assists in three straight games from March 13-20 including his first multi-assist game of the season on March 13 versus Jacksonville. The Lakeville, Minnesota native previously posted 32 points (six goals, 26 assists) in 61 games with Allen last season. In his rookie campaign, Sadek finished second on Allen in rookie scoring and third in the ECHL rookie scoring race among defenseman.

MILESTONES ACROSS THE WAY:

Orlando forwards Jerry D'Amigo and Nolan Valleau both reached career milestones in Tuesday's game versus Greenville. D'Amigo appeared in his 600th professional game in addition to Valleau skating in his 300th professional game. D'Amigo has posted 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in 29 appearances this season with the Solar Bears. Valleau has totaled 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 25 games this season. The sixth-year pro has previously played 227 games in the American Hockey League including stints with the Syracuse Crunch in the last two seasons.

